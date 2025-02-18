Bfsg LLC Has $9.12 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,956,000 after buying an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

