Cardinal Capital Management Sells 292 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,869,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,654,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 1,496.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period.

NYSE SAP opened at $290.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.25 and its 200-day moving average is $238.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $356.86 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $293.70.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

