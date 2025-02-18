Cardinal Capital Management Buys 742 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

