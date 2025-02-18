Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.07.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $11,253,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 806,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,268,882.05. This trade represents a 27.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 186,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $7,111,778.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,125.73. This represents a 98.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock valued at $165,005,244. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 92,613 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 77.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 464,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 203,354 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

