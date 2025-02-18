C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $30,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after buying an additional 1,160,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after buying an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after buying an additional 519,868 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,990,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11,176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 282,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 279,535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average is $179.46. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

