iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Announces Earnings Results

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

iQIYI Stock Up 0.8 %

IQ opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQ. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.91.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.