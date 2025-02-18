Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,663,000 after buying an additional 141,385 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,981,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 941,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,917,000 after buying an additional 22,627 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,446,000 after purchasing an additional 196,458 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,166.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 912,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after buying an additional 907,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $164.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $144.66 and a 12-month high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

