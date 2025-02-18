Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

