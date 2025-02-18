Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,800 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 464,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $377.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,722,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 167,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,448,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 526,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.