Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Atomera by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 122,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Price Performance

Atomera stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. Atomera has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,773.11% and a negative return on equity of 104.98%.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

