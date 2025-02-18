Short Interest in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Drops By 10.4%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 507.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 107,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 90,010 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arhaus by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 226,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 2.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,371,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,077 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

