Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $305.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.94.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $274.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $349.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.25 and a 200 day moving average of $238.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.30, for a total transaction of $7,682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,639.80. This trade represents a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total value of $541,951.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,160 shares in the company, valued at $342,223.20. This represents a 61.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,529 shares of company stock worth $95,595,712. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

