Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,768 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 233,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $328,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

