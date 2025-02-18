Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 66,520 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,520 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.