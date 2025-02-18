Rep. Tim Moore Sells Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $250,001 and $500,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on January 7th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/8/2025.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 289.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Bank of America lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harley-Davidson

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.