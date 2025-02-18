Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 9,111 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of COF opened at $202.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $208.63.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.31.

View Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.