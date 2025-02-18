Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $2.36 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,989 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $302.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.83.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.77.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

