Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $158.90 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

