GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GWA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
GWA Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $652.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85.
GWA Group Company Profile
