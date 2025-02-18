Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Today – February 17th

Super Micro Computer, Tempus AI, SoundHound AI, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to shares of companies that are focused on developing, using, or applying artificial intelligence technologies in their products or services. These companies typically leverage machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and other AI techniques to enhance their operations, improve efficiency, and drive innovation in various industries. Investors interested in the potential growth and disruptions that AI can bring often look to invest in these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $5.63 on Monday, reaching $47.91. 132,026,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,788,788. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.44. 25,048,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,947,475. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Shares of SOUN stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.97. 176,466,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,269,032. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $4.36 on Monday, reaching $325.49. 5,875,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.81 on Monday, hitting $985.67. 1,502,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,070.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $973.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

