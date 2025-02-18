Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in International Paper by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34. International Paper has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $60.36.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,896.55. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

