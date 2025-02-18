Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $203.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

