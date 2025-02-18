Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.50), Zacks reports. Blackbaud had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Blackbaud updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.160-4.350 EPS.

Blackbaud Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $88.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $848,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,230.70. This trade represents a 6.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $66,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,039,312.95. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,404 in the last 90 days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLKB. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

