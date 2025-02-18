Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up approximately 1.6% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $55,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its stake in Workday by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,931.92. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,369,458. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $258.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.13 and a 200 day moving average of $251.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.