Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 546,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,043,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 264,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

