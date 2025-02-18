Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $587.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $620.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.84. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $557.29 and a 12-month high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

