Truist Financial Corp Sells 75,178 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,179,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75,178 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $458,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,793,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $409.47 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

