Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.99. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.72 and a twelve month high of $151.72.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.53%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

