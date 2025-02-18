Davidson Trust Co. Acquires 517 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $77.35 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.