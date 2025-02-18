Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 864,100 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 998,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

NYSE ECC opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.46%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 210.00%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 847,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 843,716 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 619,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 65,893 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 567,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 82,367 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 80,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

