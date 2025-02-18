Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 476,500 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Genesco
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Genesco by 1,627.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genesco Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE GCO opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.35. Genesco has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.73 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
