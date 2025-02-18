Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 476,500 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $170,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,159.44. This trade represents a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Genesco by 1,627.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE GCO opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.35. Genesco has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.73 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Recommended Stories

