Diploma (LON:DPLM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,802 ($60.59) and last traded at GBX 4,802 ($60.59), with a volume of 603928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,762 ($60.08).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DPLM. Shore Capital cut Diploma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($64.35) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 4,370 ($55.13) to GBX 4,420 ($55.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,567.50 ($57.63).

Diploma Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,394.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,378.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 96.50 ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diploma had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diploma PLC will post 163.7995512 earnings per share for the current year.

Diploma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 42 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $17.30. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diploma

In other news, insider Chris Davies bought 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,280 ($54.00) per share, with a total value of £167,647.60 ($211,516.02). Also, insider Jennifer Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,250 ($53.62) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($53,620.99). 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diploma

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Featured Articles

