Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Now – February 15th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Ingersoll Rand are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, or utilization of hydrogen as an energy source. Investors may buy these stocks as a way to participate in the growing hydrogen economy and support sustainable energy initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.17. 15,726,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.73. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $457.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a 52 week low of $410.69 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Shares of IR stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,441,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $83.72 and a 52 week high of $106.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IR

Featured Articles