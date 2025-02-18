Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $377,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 372.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 479,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 378,179 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,416.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 341,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,344,000 after buying an additional 338,316 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13,316.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 279,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,001,000 after acquiring an additional 268,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,952,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $121.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

