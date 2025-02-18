J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

