Key Financial Inc Buys 140 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,083 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,599,000 after purchasing an additional 548,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 6,623,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,774 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

