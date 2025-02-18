WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Intel by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $296,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

