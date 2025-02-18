Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 23.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $637.75 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $239.66 and a 52-week high of $652.63. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $508.35 and its 200-day moving average is $426.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.