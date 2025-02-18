Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. Sapiens International updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

