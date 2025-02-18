Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.06%.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.36. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $71.01.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $188,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,408.08. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DFIN. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

