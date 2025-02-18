Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.06%.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.36. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $71.01.
Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $188,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,408.08. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
