Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $431,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,045 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,239,000 after buying an additional 1,851,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,204,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,906,000 after acquiring an additional 341,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,639 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,242,000 after purchasing an additional 489,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

