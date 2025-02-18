BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

BKM Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $281.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.62 and a fifty-two week high of $281.93.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

