Frax Share Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $155.01 million and $18.10 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,067.60 or 0.99839441 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,507.73 or 0.99257591 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,655,015 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax Finance is a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform offering algorithmic stablecoins and financial instruments, launched in 2020 by Sam Kazemian. It includes FRAX, a USD-pegged stablecoin, FPI (pegged to consumer goods), and frxETH (a liquid staking derivative). Frax Share (FXS) is the governance and utility token of the ecosystem, enabling holders to participate in protocol governance, influence liquidity incentives, and receive protocol revenue. FXS holders can lock their tokens for veFXS, which provides enhanced voting power and rewards. FXS also benefits from revenue generated across Fraxlend, Fraxswap, and AMOs. Originally, FXS was needed for minting FRAX, but newer versions shifted its role to governance and yield distribution. The project leverages AMO strategies and Fraxtal, its Layer 2 chain, for scalability and capital efficiency while maintaining decentralisation and stability.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

