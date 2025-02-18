Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.96. 769,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,647. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
