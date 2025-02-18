Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.96. 769,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,647. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 539.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 257,077 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

