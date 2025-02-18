Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Declines By 13.5%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

KB Home Stock Up 1.2 %

KB Home stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in KB Home by 10.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

