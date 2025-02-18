1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

FLWS traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $9.09. 833,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,557. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $578.12 million, a PE ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FLWS. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $572,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,384,469 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,888.28. This represents a 1.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $10,314,326 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $106,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 218,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

