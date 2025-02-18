KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
KT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.10. 1,807,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. KT has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KT will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
