Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February 17th (AEM, BTI, CHMI, CLW, EBS, GT, HBCP, HL, HUBB, IRS)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 17th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited alerts:

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.