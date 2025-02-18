Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 404,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 22.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dogness (International) Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DOGZ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.05. 37,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,728. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Dogness has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dogness (International) stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

