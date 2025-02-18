Short Interest in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Grows By 8.8%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,600 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 734,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Stock Performance

INGN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 340,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,340. Inogen has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $253.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Report on Inogen

About Inogen

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.